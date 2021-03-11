It’s BJP vs BJP in House as Yatnal raises quota issue

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition parties in the Assembly on Wednesday had to do nothing but sit back and watch as BJP MLAs took on their own government. BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who is a known critic of the government, raised the issue of Panchamasali Lingayat stir over re-categorisation of reservation on the floor of the House during the Zero Hour only to be countered by his party colleague MP Renukacharya and eventually Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

All that Congress members did was watch the fight play out and applaud Yatnal’s criticism of the Yediyurappa government. “The chief minister had said he will respond to the demands of the Panchamasali community ... but today, he has gone missing from the House. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah is showing concern for the community by letting me talk. Seems like the Speaker is under pressure too to not let me raise this matter,” said Yatnal, amid applause from Congress, reminding the House that thousands from the community are sitting in protest at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

The retort came from Renukacharya even before Bommai could respond on the issue. “Don’t say the CM is missing. We support your cause, but that doesn’t mean you should lash out at the CM,” Renukacharya said.Yatnal demanded that the government set a deadline as to when Panchamasalis can be included in the 2A reservation category. “I am not some random guy on the street.

I have been a union minister. Let me remind the party that we have to go before the people in two years. A wrong impression is being spread about our government and party. If the government doesn’t have the will to provide this reservation then I will stage a sit-in protest in the House and those protesting at Freedom Park will go on a hunger strike,” Yatnal said.

Bommai said that measures are being taken to accommodate the demands of all communities. “If all demands are to be met then the reservation will increase to 56 per cent. That means we will have to show special cause for increasing reservation more than the allowed 50 per cent. We will ensure justice to all communities without legal complications,” he said, adding that the Cabinet has approved forming of a three-member committee to look into the issue.

Yatnal saw the committee as a mere eyewash and an attempt to buy time. Siddaramaiah insisted that the committee would be irrelevant. Giving a breakup of existing reservation, Bommai said apart from 3 per cent quota to STs and 15 per cent to SCs, Category 1 with 95 castes and 196 sub-castes has 4 per cent quota, Category 2A with 103 castes and 290 subcastes has 15 per cent, Category 2B which includes minorities has 4 per cent, Category 3A with three castes and 47 subcastes has 4 per cent, while Category 3B with six castes and 42 subcastes has 5 per cent reservation in education and jobs.