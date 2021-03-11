STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Page to stage, Bhyrappa’s opus ‘Parva’ to premiere on Friday

It is a magnum opus to match the magnum opus.

Published: 11th March 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Rangayana director Addanda Cariappa and theatre person Prakash Belawadi address the media in Mysuru on Wednesday | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: It is a magnum opus to match the magnum opus. Theatre repertoire Rangayana is staging a seven-and-a-half-hour play on renowned writer SL Bhyrappa’s tome Parva at Kalamandira on Friday.
The play, directed by theatre personality and actor Prakash Belawadi, will premiere on Friday, followed by two shows on Saturday and Sunday.

Rangayana director Addanda Cariappa was happy that the elaborate theatre production was possible in just six months. “At a time when theatre activities came to a standstill across the country because of Covid-induced lockdown, we took up the reading of Bhyrappa’s ‘Parva’ and decided to bring it from page to stage. Prakash Belwadi and team adapted it to play and came out with the final draft which was approved by Bhyrappa,” he said.

The play will see four intervals -- three tea breaks and one lunch break. It will be staged for three days in a row and Rangayna also plans to hold a marathon performance from March 25 to May 30.“Already, 70 per cent of the tickets for the first three shows on March 12, 13 and 14 have been booked.

As the demand is high and theatre buffs from across the state are expected to come to watch it, we are staging the play in three episodes of two-and-a-half hours each -- ‘Aadi Parva’, ‘Niyoga Parva’ and ‘Yuddha Parva’. It will be staged on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from March 25 at Bhoomigeetha. Those willing to watch the play in one stretch can attend the megashow every Sunday from March 25 to May 30,” he said.

The ticket is priced at Rs 250 for the full show and Rs 100 per episode for those who want to see it in three sections.On complaints that the tickets are priced high, Cariappa said, “We have only Rs 500 and Rs 250 tickets for the first three shows. Rs 1,000 tickets are not sold to the public, but have been booked by the SL Bhyrappa Prathistana for the first two rows for their guests. The money will be contributed to Rangayana.”

Twenty-five artistes, including 12 senior performers from Rangayana, and over 10 technicians are involved in the play, said Belawadi. The subtitles for dialogues will run on a screen fixed on the stage to make non-Kannadigas understand the play.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SL Bhyrappa Parva
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp