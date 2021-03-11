STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Privacy rules: HC orders notice to Centre, State and media platforms

Published: 11th March 2021 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court issued notice to the Central and State governments and 73 print, electronic, digital and social media platforms, on a petition seeking directions to implement the Supreme Court judgment to safeguard the right to privacy of individuals. Issuing notice, Justice P S Dinesh Kumar passed an ad-interim order, directing that cable television broadcasts should strictly conform to the terms of ‘Programme Code’, as defined under Section 5 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, read with Rule 6.   

The order was passed recently in response to the petition filed by Atma V Hiremath, an advocate and BJP member, seeking direction to the State and Central governments to implement the Supreme Court judgment in relation to Right to Privacy, ‘Programme Code’ and restrain all media from producing, re-producing, telecasting, broadcasting, publishing, circulating, disseminating content, visual or in any other form, which violates the right to privacy.  

Quoting Section 66-E of the Information Technology Act (punishment for violation of privacy) and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, the petitioner alleged that the statutory authorities have failed to implement these Acts in true letter and spirit.   He contended that broadcasting visuals and programmes based on the release of an alleged video by activist Dinesh Kallahalli is tantamount to extreme violation of privacy of individuals. 

It has also led to the exit of the MLA, Ramesh Jarkiholi, from his ministerial post. Media platforms seem to be thriving on such content and are competing for TRPs. If this is allowed to continue, the MLA will be exposed to similar attacks and left remediless, the petitioner said.

