Quota demands: Justice Subhash Adi to head 3-member panel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday appointed members to the high-powered committee to review quota demands of various communities. Former Upalokayukta and retired High Court judge Justice Subhash B Adi will lead the three-member committee that will also include K Ratnaprabha, former chief secretary, and Dr BV Vasanthkumar, assistant professor, Maharani Arts College, Mysuru.

The appointment came on a day BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal raised the issue of Panchamasali-Lingayat agitation demanding their inclusion under 2A category of reservation. The Cabinet took a decision to set up the committee weeks ago to address various quota-related demands. Panchamasalis are demanding inclusion under 2A category from the current 3B category and the request has been forwarded to the Backward Classes Commission. Kurubas are demanding to be included under ST category and a ethnographic study is under way at University of Mysore. SCs and STs, especially the Valmikis, have demanded higher reservation, which has been recommended by the Nagmohan Das committee.

The three-member committee is tasked with reviewing all quota-related demands and guide the government on Constitutional and legal parameters. “Since the total reservation will exceed the 50 per cent cap if demands of all communities need to be met, we need to ensure it stands legal scrutiny. We need to prove with data that increasing reservation should be considered as a special case as per Indra Sawhney case judgment and this committee will help us with it,” said Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.



The committee will be allowed to set its own limitation and deadlines to submit a detailed report on the various quota demands and how many of them can be met and on what conditions.