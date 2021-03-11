Sindagi bypoll: BJP ropes in five ministers

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A day after Ashok Managuli, son of late JDS MLA MC Managuli, joined Congress ahead of the bypoll to Sindagi Assembly constituency, the BJP has upped its game to capture the seat. It has appointed five Cabinet ministers, including two deputy chief ministers, to draw up the poll strategy. Though the bypoll schedule is yet to be announced, both BJP and Congress have already begun their preparations.

The BJP has drawn in DyCMs Govind Karjol and Laxman Savadi and three Cabinet ministers —Murugesh Nirani, Shashikala Jolle and CC Patil, indicating that it will be a tough fight. MP Ramesh Jigajinagi, MLC Arun Shahapur and a prominent party worker, Chandrasehkar Kavatagi, have also been given additional responsibilities.

“This is an indication that the party has taken the bypoll seriously, though the result may not cause any damage to the government. In the 2018 polls, its nominee lost to Managuli by a wafer-thin margin,” said political analyst Gopal Naik.

“Seven aspirants are lobbying for the ticket. Of them, former MLA Ramesh Bhusanur, Karnataka State Lime Development Board chairman Ashok Allapuri and Ravindra Loni are frontrunners,” a source said.

Nirani said, “The core committee meeting is likely later this week where the final decision will be taken.”

JDS unhappy with Ashok

Ashok’s decision to join Congress has shocked local JDS leaders. District party president Mallikarjun Yendigeri said, “M C Managuli’s sons have severed their ties within three months of their father’s demise. Both former PM Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy had said the ticket will be given to one of the family members.”