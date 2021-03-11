Somashekar blames Congress for CD gate

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar on Wednesday blamed the opposition Congress party for the CD gate, which has singed former Water Resources minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. Somashekar, who was with Congress before joining BJP, stopped short of naming any leader for the release of the sleazy CD, which shows Ramesh in a compromising position. He said, “Karnataka knows the morality of Congress.”

He said, “We had credible information about four months ago that there was a conspiracy against us.” Ramesh too had made a similar statement during his first appearance after the CD gate on Tuesday.Hitting back at Somashekar, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said, “I know ST Somashekar. He served in responsible positions in our party for 20 years.

I request him to reveal what are the other similar instances that our party was involved in. Not only him, but all those who have gone with him too can also give proof of any such wrongdoing by Congress as alleged by them.”

He said, “I don’t know whether Somashekar has made this statement on his own, or made to make this statement.”Shivakumar said, “BJP legislators Vishwanath and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal have revealed that someone within the saffron party is resorting to blackmail by possessing a similar CD. Will the CM order a suo motu investigation into this?”Shivakumar said, “In the CD, Ramesh Jarkiholi has spoken lowly of Kannadigas. Why are Kannada outfits silent?”