STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Somashekar blames Congress for CD gate

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar on Wednesday blamed the opposition Congress party for the CD gate, which has singed former Water Resources minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. 

Published: 11th March 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Cooperation Minister ST Somashekhar (right) addresses the media in Bengaluru on Wednesday  | Ashishkrishna H P 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar on Wednesday blamed the opposition Congress party for the CD gate, which has singed former Water Resources minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. Somashekar, who was with Congress before joining BJP, stopped short of naming any leader for the release of the sleazy CD, which shows Ramesh in a compromising position. He said, “Karnataka knows the morality of Congress.”

He said, “We had credible information about four months ago that there was a conspiracy against us.” Ramesh too had made a similar statement during his first appearance after the CD gate on Tuesday.Hitting back at Somashekar, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said, “I know ST Somashekar. He served in responsible positions in our party for 20 years.

I request him to reveal what are the other similar instances that our party was involved in. Not only him, but all those who have gone with him too can also give proof of any such wrongdoing by Congress as alleged by them.”

He said, “I don’t know whether Somashekar has made this statement on his own, or made to make this statement.”Shivakumar said, “BJP legislators Vishwanath and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal have revealed that someone within the saffron party is resorting to blackmail by possessing a similar CD. Will the CM order a suo motu investigation into this?”Shivakumar said, “In the CD, Ramesh Jarkiholi has spoken lowly of Kannadigas. Why are Kannada outfits silent?”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress CD gate ST Somashekar Ramesh Jarkiholi sex tape
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp