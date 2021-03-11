Transport staff can opt for inter-corporation transfer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Wednesday approved of inter-corporation transfer of employees of the four transport corporations. With this, employees of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) and North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) will be eligible for inter-corporation transfers.

The government had approved one-time inter-corporation transfers in 2016, after requests from employees who wanted to return to their native. During the recent protest, they had listed inter-corporation transfer among their demands. According to the order, 2% of employees will be eligible for transfer, and can avail of it only once.

Permanent employees, who have worked for 10 years, will be eligible, and requests will be considered based on seniority. Employees facing disciplinary action will not be eligible.Transport Minister Laxman Savadi said inter-corporation transfer will be done from April 1 to 30 every year.