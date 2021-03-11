STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With Ramesh Jarkiholi out, lobbying on for his portfolio

 With the exit of Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi from the Cabinet, the BJP top leadership is under pressure from several senior ministers and legislators for the plum portfolio.

Published: 11th March 2021 05:20 AM

A section of BJP feels Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai is the right replacement for Ramesh Jarkiholi as Water Resources Minister

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: With the exit of Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi from the Cabinet, the BJP top leadership is under pressure from several senior ministers and legislators for the plum portfolio.A large number of Ramesh’s supporters, however, have begun exerting pressure on Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to reinduct him as minister with the same portfolio if he gets a clean chit in the CD gate episode. Several senior BJP ministers, unhappy with the portfolios, too are making desperate attempts to grab the high-stakes water resources department. But the chief minister is unlikely to hand it over to anyone soon.

A section of BJP leadership finds Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai to be the right replacement for Ramesh, considering his past experience with the department. He is highly knowledgable in the irrigation sector and can deliver better as a Water Resources Minister than as Home Minister, sources said.

Bommai too is said to have asked the chief minister for the portfolio as he is not happy with the home department. Revenue Minister R Ashok is another heavyweight who has pitched for the ministry with the CM, the sources added. 

But Karnataka Milk Federation Chairman Balachandra Jarkiholi has not given up hope of his brother Ramesh returning as minister and that too in the same department, soon after agencies investigating the CD gate give him a clean chit.

It is said that around 10 MLAs have appealed to the chief minister to elevate Balachandra as water resources minister. But, the CM is in no hurry and has reportedly told them that he has to take the approval of the party high command. Sources said the chief minister may not assign the portfolio to anyone till the by-elections to three Assembly segments in the state are over. Also, it could be handed back to Ramesh if he gets a clean chit, they added.

TAGS
Ramesh Jarkiholi Basavaraj Bommai
