Genetic sampling confirms that man-eater of Kodagu is male tiger, not captured tigress

On February 20, two human lives were lost in a tiger attack at two villages of South Kodagu. The following day, the forest department captured a tigress, which was claimed to be the man-eater.

Forest department staff carrying the captured tigress in Manchalli (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Pragna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: The forest department has collected evidence confirming that the man-eater of Kodagu is a male tiger. The evidence was availed on Friday following genetic mapping at a laboratory in Hyderabad.

On February 20, two human lives were lost in the tiger attack at T Shettigeri and Kumturu villages of South Kodagu. The following day, the forest department captured a tigress, which was claimed to be the man-eater.

However, villagers speculated that the department had caught the wrong tiger. The speculation grew after cattle kills continued even after the capture of the tigress and later another human was killed in a tiger attack on March 8.

Meanwhile, the forest department took measures to carry out genetic mapping of the tiger to confirm its identity.

ALSO READ: Experts worried over delay in catching tiger that killed three men in Coorg

“We had to confirm that the tigress caught at Manchalli was a man-eater. Hence, the captured tigress’s blood sample was collected and this had to match the samples collected of the tiger at the human-kill spot. At one spot, we collected the hair of the tiger that claimed a human life. These samples were sent to the Hyderabad Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology and the test results were availed confirming that the samples of the tigress and the hair samples on the human-kill spot did not match. Also, tests confirmed the man-eater to be a male tiger,” said Vijaykumar Gogi, PCCF.

He revealed that the photographs availed from camera traps placed near the cattle-kill spots also proved that the killer was a male tiger. While there might be possibilities of two or three tigers operating in the area, the department will track and trace the man-eater, he said.   

Meanwhile, the department has stopped carrying out combing operations using tamed elephants as this is resulting in crop damage inside coffee estates. Six teams of forest staff have now been formed and they are walking across the estates to trace the man-eater.

