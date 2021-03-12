STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kalaburagi: ‘Harassed’ by husband, woman kills son, hangs self

A woman hanged herself from a ceiling fan, after hanging her nine-year-old son at their residence at Swastiknagar here on Wednesday.

Published: 12th March 2021 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 03:40 AM

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A woman hanged herself from a ceiling fan, after hanging her nine-year-old son at their residence at Swastiknagar here on Wednesday.The deceased have been identified as Suchitra (34) -- who was married to Jagadish Kamble -- and their son, Vinit.

The incident came to light on Wednesday night when Jagadish, who is deputy manager at a nationalised bank in Kalagi, returned home after work at 9 pm. He told the police that he immediately informed his father-in-law about the tragedy, who arrived from Belagavi the next morning.  

According to a complaint filed by Suchitra’s parents at M B Nagar Police Station here, Vinit was mentally ill, which often led to serious altercations between Jagadish and his wife, and she would also be subjected to harassment. Frustrated by this, Suchitra is believed to have committed suicide, after killing her son.

A police team from M B Nagar police station visited the spot, and sent the bodies for autopsy. Police did not find any suicide note at the crime scene. Police Inspector Chandrashekhar Tigadi said that based on the complaint of Suchitra’s parents, Jagadish has been arrested for abetment to suicide. Further investigation is under way.
 

