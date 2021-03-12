STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka records small peaks in Covid graph since February-end

In a series of tweets, Sudhakar urged those above 60 and those above 45 with comorbidities to get inoculated.

Published: 12th March 2021 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers wearing protective suits prepare to enter a hotel that was placed under lockdown due to the number of COVID-19 cases among residents in Manila, Philippines

Health workers wearing protective suits prepare to enter a hotel that was placed under lockdown due to the number of COVID-19 cases among residents in Manila, Philippines. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After weeks of plateau, the state has been witnessing spurts of increased Covid-19 cases on some days towards the end of February and the beginning of March. While for the most part of February, the new cases were in the range of 300-400 a day in Karnataka, the numbers shot up to anywhere between 500 and 700 on some days. In Bengaluru too, the number of patients testing positive daily hovered around 100 to 200, but increased to between 300 and 400 on some days.

On Thursday, Health and Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar tweeted, “In one day, more than 13,000 cases were recorded in Maharashtra. This is worrying to me. We need to be cautious, wear masks and follow social distance while celebrating festivals, in functions, gatherings. We must avoid crowding.” On Wednesday, the minister had also said that the government will ban late-night parties as more people gather at that time.

In a series of tweets, Sudhakar urged those above 60 and those above 45 with comorbidities to get inoculated. He also tagged Minister of Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar, asking him to take action against private schools, by cancelling their licences, as some of them are reopening classes for Grades 1 to 6 without government approval.

The state reported its first case of a patient with the South African variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus from Shivamogga on Wednesday. In the light of the virus variants, the rise in cases in Maharashtra and Kerala, an expert said that people need to be cautious, but not worried. “When we look at the data on the number of cases and test positivity rate, it does not show a sign of a second wave yet. There is a rise in cases due to increased testing,” said Dr Pradeep Banandur, Professor of Epidemiology at NIMHANS and member of state Technical Advisory Committee for Covid-19.  

‘Following Covid norms will help contain spread’

“We cannot be relaxed, but need not be unduly worried while remaining cautious and vigilant,” said Dr Pradeep Banandur, Professor of Epidemiology at NIMHANS and member of state Technical Advisory Committee for Covid-19.

He pointed out that enforcing mask rule, social distancing, restrictions on gatherings at marriages and functions along with increasing Covid vaccination centres are necessary to contain further spread. “Immunising as many people as possible will either prevent a second wave or reduce its impact, as compared to what we see in Maharashtra and Kerala,” he pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp