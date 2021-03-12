Karnataka records small peaks in Covid graph since February-end

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After weeks of plateau, the state has been witnessing spurts of increased Covid-19 cases on some days towards the end of February and the beginning of March. While for the most part of February, the new cases were in the range of 300-400 a day in Karnataka, the numbers shot up to anywhere between 500 and 700 on some days. In Bengaluru too, the number of patients testing positive daily hovered around 100 to 200, but increased to between 300 and 400 on some days.

On Thursday, Health and Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar tweeted, “In one day, more than 13,000 cases were recorded in Maharashtra. This is worrying to me. We need to be cautious, wear masks and follow social distance while celebrating festivals, in functions, gatherings. We must avoid crowding.” On Wednesday, the minister had also said that the government will ban late-night parties as more people gather at that time.

In a series of tweets, Sudhakar urged those above 60 and those above 45 with comorbidities to get inoculated. He also tagged Minister of Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar, asking him to take action against private schools, by cancelling their licences, as some of them are reopening classes for Grades 1 to 6 without government approval.

The state reported its first case of a patient with the South African variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus from Shivamogga on Wednesday. In the light of the virus variants, the rise in cases in Maharashtra and Kerala, an expert said that people need to be cautious, but not worried. “When we look at the data on the number of cases and test positivity rate, it does not show a sign of a second wave yet. There is a rise in cases due to increased testing,” said Dr Pradeep Banandur, Professor of Epidemiology at NIMHANS and member of state Technical Advisory Committee for Covid-19.

‘Following Covid norms will help contain spread’

“We cannot be relaxed, but need not be unduly worried while remaining cautious and vigilant,” said Dr Pradeep Banandur, Professor of Epidemiology at NIMHANS and member of state Technical Advisory Committee for Covid-19.

He pointed out that enforcing mask rule, social distancing, restrictions on gatherings at marriages and functions along with increasing Covid vaccination centres are necessary to contain further spread. “Immunising as many people as possible will either prevent a second wave or reduce its impact, as compared to what we see in Maharashtra and Kerala,” he pointed out.