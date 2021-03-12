STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka CM gets first dose of Covaxin, appeals to people to take jab without anxiety

It may be recalled that the CM tested positive for COVID-19 in August 2020 and was treated at a private hospital in Bengaluru

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday took the first dose of indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

Speaking to mediapersons after emerging from the hospital after 30 minutes of observation, the CM appealed to the people to take the vaccine without anxieties to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Today I took the first dose of the Made in India COVID-19 vaccine at Bangalore Medical College. I urge all those eligible to register themselves and get the vaccination at the earliest," the CM stated. "Let each one of us join hands in making India and Karnataka COVID-19 free," said 78-year-old Yediyurappa.

Prior to the vaccine being administered to him, doctors at the hospital examined the CM’s pulse and blood pressure. He was also informed that he was receiving the first dose of Covaxin and would have to take the second dose 28 days later and that he would have to be under observation for 30 minutes after taking the jab.

During the time he spent there, the CM interacted with the hospital staff to get information about the ongoing vaccination drive and if people are complaining about any side-effects.

Along with the CM, Medical Education and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar too took the first dose of the vaccine. "We have taken Covaxin. We appeal to all those eligible to come forward and register themselves for taking the vaccine without any anxiety," the minister said.

