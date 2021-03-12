New timetable for Second PU Exams announced. Check dates here

BENGALURU: Department of pre-university education announced the second PUC final time table on Friday.
The new dates for the examination are from May 24 to June 16. The revised time table was announced after the exams were clashing with the IPMAT and NEST exams.
Schedule
- May 24 - History
- May 25 - Karnatak/Hindustani music
- May 26 - Geography
- May 27 - Psychology/ Basic Math
- May 28 - Logic
- May 29 - Kannada
- May 31 - Accountancy/Math/Education
- June 1- Information Technology/Retail/Automobile/Healthcare/Beauty and Wellness
- June 2 - Political Science/ Computer Science
- June 3- Biology/Electronics
- June 4 - Economics
- June 5 - Home Science
- June 7- Business Studies/Physics
- June 8 - Geology
- June 9 - Tamil/Telugu/Malyalam/Marathi/Arabic/French
- June 10- Sociology/Chemistry
- June 11- Urdu/Sanskrit
- June 12 - Statistics
- June 14- Optional Kannada
- June 15 - Hindi
- June 16- English