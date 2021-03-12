No time limit for probe into CD gate: Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the government has not set any time limit for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to complete the probe into the sleaze CD episode which had led to the resignation of Ramesh Jarkiholi as minister.Bommai, however, said the SIT has been told to complete the investigation at the earliest.

The government ordered a probe by the SIT after Ramesh had claimed that the CD was fake and there was a political conspiracy against him. He even alleged that the CD had damaged his reputation.“The government has given complete freedom to the SIT to probe all aspects and we cannot set any time limit for the completion of the probe. However, we have directed the SIT to complete the investigation at the earliest as we have to inform people about what happened,” the minister said.

The preliminary probe will be taken up based on Ramesh’s letter and if the SIT deems it fit, it can register a First Information Report (FIR) based on the findings during the initial probe and continue further investigations. On March 3, Jarkiholi resigned following the controversy, but Bengaluru-based RTI activist Dinesh Kallahalli -- who had accused the BJP leader of exploiting a woman -- withdrew the complaint.

Meanwhile, six ministers secured a temporary injunction from a city civil and sessions court, restraining the media from telecasting or publishing any defamatory content against them. The ministers said there was a big political conspiracy to tarnish their image and had urged the government to probe it.

The government on Wednesday decided to constitute the SIT headed by Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Soumendu Mukherjee to investigate all the aspects of the case.