STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No time limit for probe into CD gate: Basavaraj Bommai

Special Investigation Team has complete freedom to probe all angles, says Bommai; May file FIR if necessary
 

Published: 12th March 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the government has not set any time limit for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to complete the probe into the sleaze CD episode which had led to the resignation of Ramesh Jarkiholi as minister.Bommai, however, said the SIT has been told to complete the investigation at the earliest.

The government ordered a probe by the SIT after Ramesh had claimed that the CD was fake and there was a political conspiracy against him. He even alleged that the CD had damaged his reputation.“The government has given complete freedom to the SIT to probe all aspects and we cannot set any time limit for the completion of the probe. However, we have directed the SIT to complete the investigation at the earliest as we have to inform people about what happened,” the minister said.  

The preliminary probe will be taken up based on Ramesh’s letter and if the SIT deems it fit, it can register a First Information Report (FIR) based on the findings during the initial probe and continue further investigations.  On March 3, Jarkiholi resigned following the controversy, but Bengaluru-based RTI activist Dinesh Kallahalli -- who had accused the BJP leader of exploiting a woman -- withdrew the complaint.

Meanwhile, six ministers secured a temporary injunction from a city civil and sessions court, restraining the media from telecasting or publishing any defamatory content against them. The ministers said there was a big political conspiracy to tarnish their image and had urged the government to probe it. 
The government on Wednesday decided to constitute the SIT headed by Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Soumendu Mukherjee to investigate all the aspects of the case. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CD gate Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp