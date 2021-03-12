STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Release cash seized from business partner of DKS’ wife, HC tells CBI

The petitioners are not accused of abetting the offence by the public servant.

Published: 12th March 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president D K Shivakumar

KPCC president D K Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has directed the CBI to release the amount seized from the premises of a firm, and also from Sachin Narayan, a business partner of Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s wife. Sachin is an accused in a case registered by the CBI with regard to disproportionate assets.Allowing two separate petitions, Justice John Michael Cunha directed the CBI to release the cash to the petitioners, subject to executing an indemnity bond for an equal amount and surety for like sum to the satisfaction of the trial court.

The first petition was filed by Wellworth Software Pvt Ltd seeking direction to the Anti-Corruption Bureau of the CBI to release an amount of Rs 47.98 lakh seized on October 5, 2020, in connection with a case pending before a special court to try criminal cases against elected representatives in the city. Similarly, Sachin Narayan had also filed a petition seeking directions to CBI to release Rs 5.48 lakh seized from his residence.

Noting that there is nothing on record to show that the amount seized from the company is either proceeds of the crime alleged against Shivakumar or the business dealing of his wife, Justice Cunha said the petitioners are entitled for the interim custody of the seized cash. Even otherwise, the interim release of the seized property does not preclude the CBI from investigating into the source of the said funds of the public servant. The petitioners are not accused of abetting the offence by the public servant. In these circumstances, there is no justification to retain the cash belonging to the petitioners, he said, while setting aside the order passed by the Special Court on November 20, 2020. 

Probe into source of funds under way, CBI tells HC

The cash was seized by the CBI during a search conducted between April 1, 2013, and April 30, 2018, on the premises of Wellworth Software Pvt Ltd and the residence of Sachin Narayan as part of investigation in the case registered against Shivakumar under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets.

The CBI contended before the HC that the investigation into the source of funds of Shivakumar’s wife is under way. Under the circumstances, the petitioners are not entitled for the release of the funds. The explanation offered by the petitioners that the seized amount was collected from local cable operators in cash cannot be believed, the investigating agency claimed. However, the petitioners contended that the seized money was not related to the matter under investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court DK Shivakumar
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp