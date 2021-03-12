Release cash seized from business partner of DKS’ wife, HC tells CBI

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has directed the CBI to release the amount seized from the premises of a firm, and also from Sachin Narayan, a business partner of Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s wife. Sachin is an accused in a case registered by the CBI with regard to disproportionate assets.Allowing two separate petitions, Justice John Michael Cunha directed the CBI to release the cash to the petitioners, subject to executing an indemnity bond for an equal amount and surety for like sum to the satisfaction of the trial court.

The first petition was filed by Wellworth Software Pvt Ltd seeking direction to the Anti-Corruption Bureau of the CBI to release an amount of Rs 47.98 lakh seized on October 5, 2020, in connection with a case pending before a special court to try criminal cases against elected representatives in the city. Similarly, Sachin Narayan had also filed a petition seeking directions to CBI to release Rs 5.48 lakh seized from his residence.

Noting that there is nothing on record to show that the amount seized from the company is either proceeds of the crime alleged against Shivakumar or the business dealing of his wife, Justice Cunha said the petitioners are entitled for the interim custody of the seized cash. Even otherwise, the interim release of the seized property does not preclude the CBI from investigating into the source of the said funds of the public servant. The petitioners are not accused of abetting the offence by the public servant. In these circumstances, there is no justification to retain the cash belonging to the petitioners, he said, while setting aside the order passed by the Special Court on November 20, 2020.

Probe into source of funds under way, CBI tells HC

The cash was seized by the CBI during a search conducted between April 1, 2013, and April 30, 2018, on the premises of Wellworth Software Pvt Ltd and the residence of Sachin Narayan as part of investigation in the case registered against Shivakumar under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets.

The CBI contended before the HC that the investigation into the source of funds of Shivakumar’s wife is under way. Under the circumstances, the petitioners are not entitled for the release of the funds. The explanation offered by the petitioners that the seized amount was collected from local cable operators in cash cannot be believed, the investigating agency claimed. However, the petitioners contended that the seized money was not related to the matter under investigation.