Three killed in road accidents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three men, including a pedestrian, died in three separate accidents in the city on Wednesday night. Venkataramanappa (58), a priest, was knocked down by a truck on Yarappanahalli Bande Main Road when he was on his way to take items from Nadagowda Gollahalli towards Kannur. The driver has been arrested.

In another incident, Sharath (17) of Madikeri was riding pillion with his cousin Prashanth and died after their two-wheeler rammed into a barricade on Outer Ring Road in Kamakshipalya. The rider sustained minor injuries.In the third incident, Jagadish Achari (30), a carpenter, died after he rammed his bike into the road median on Koramangala Inner Ring Road on Thursday.