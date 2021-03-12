Violence dents democracy: Deve Gowda on Mamata Banerjee's accident

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/HARADANAHALLI (HASSAN DIST): Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Thursday expressed concern over the alleged assault on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Referring to Mamata as his sister, the JDS supremo wished her speedy recovery, while appealing for restraint on all sides. “I am very much concerned about the health condition of my sister and colleague Mamata Banerjee. I wish her a quick recovery.

We all fight elections. We win some lose some, but violence corrodes the spirit of democracy. Hope all sides will observe restraint,” he tweeted, tagging TMC’s official Twitter handle. Gowda’s concern for Mamata comes at a time when BJP and Congress leaders have alleged that her claims of attack and injuries were untrue.

Kumaraswamy: Attack on Mamata worrisome

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy, too, said the attack on Mamata Banerjee was worrisome.“Mamata Banerjee is a much-loved leader who has given a clean government in West Bengal. She has immense support from the people. She has the strength to take on anyone and win in West Bengal. She will win the Assembly election too. We should now give her moral support and I stand by her,” the former chief minister said.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters at his native Haradanahalli in Hassan district, JDS supremo and former prime minister Deve Gowda said the BJP shouldn’t stoop to this level to win the polls in West Bengal, and that politicians should accept the people’s mandate. He also hit out at former chief minister Siddaramaiah for his statement that the Congress will get a majority if the Assembly polls are held immediately.

“Elections are not held based on Siddaramaiah’s directives... the Election Commission is an autonomous body and it will decide when to hold polls,” he said.He also expressed displeasure over Ashok, son of late JDS MLA MC Managuli, joining the Congress.