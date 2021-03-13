CD gate: Ramesh Jarkiholi may name two leaders in plaint

Naushad Bijapur By

BELAGAVI: The political rivalry of Ramesh Jarkiholi with two high-profile politicians may have led to the CD scandal which has put the political career of the former Water Resources Minister in deep crisis. Sources said that all the five people, including a woman, were detained on Friday by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the release of a sleazy CD involving Ramesh.

The sources said that all the five were closely associated with an important politician and were seen with him on several occasions over the last few years. “One of the five detained was trying for a ticket to contest election, and was taking the help of the leader,” they said.

Ramesh is expected to file an official complaint with the Special Investigation Team on Monday. Supreme Court Advocate KV Dhananjay said, “Once Special Investigation Team receives the complaint, it is registered as an FIR. The SIT will then be equipped with powers to investigate the case, because they are investigating it now on behalf of the local jurisdictional police.”

He is expected to name two popular politicians in the complaint. Ramesh has been at loggerheads with these leaders over important local issues, sources said.

Ramesh and his brother Balachandra Jarkiholi, who is the Karnataka Milk Federation chairman, are likely to brief the media once the FIR is filed on Monday, sources said.

Another brother, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Satish Jarkiholi, said, “The government’s decision to form an Special Investigation Team to investigate the case is fair enough, but those involved in the CD scandal would be punished only if an FIR isfiled. A fair trial should be conducted into the incident.”He denied that he had gone to Nidagundi village to meet the family of the woman, who was seen in the CD, and called it as a ‘media creation’.