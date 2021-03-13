Clarify stand on Covid norm violation at Panchamasali rally: HC to govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to make its stand clear on whether violation of Covid-19 norms of wearing mask, social distancing etc., during the Panchamasali rally attracts criminal prosecution of the organisers or not under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act as the government had merely collected Rs 10,000 as fine from them after the court had earlier questioned what action was taken against them.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order during the hearing of a PIL filed by Letzkit Foundation and one another with regard to violation of norms. The order was passed after the government informed the court that the BBMP has collected fine of Rs 10,000 from Amaresha Nagur of Bagalkot, who is the organiser of the rally.