Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait to join protests in Karnataka against farm laws

State-level conventions are planned in Shivamogga, Haveri and Belagavi districts to protest against the farm bills. Prior to this, 'Raita Panchayats' are being held in every village.

Chukki Nanjundaswamy briefing media about the farmer's conventions (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: As part of an expansion of the protests against the farm laws passed by the central government and privatisation of the electricity sector throughout India, a 'Raita Chaluvali' in association with 'Raita Panchayats' is planned at three locations in the state including Belagavi. National farmer leader Rakesh Tikait will participate in the movement, said Akhil Bharat Kisan Morcha leader Chukki Nanjundaswamy.

Speaking at the press conference here in Belagavi on Saturday, she said lakhs of farmers under the banner of Akhil Bharat Sanyukta Kisan Morcha are engaged in this movement by participating in the protests against the Centre's 'land reforms act', 'essential commodities act', 'APMC act', 'Electricity privatisation bill' and 'farm contract bill' from November 26. But the state and central governments are not responding to farmers. Therefore, the 'Raita Chaluvali' has been planned to expand to South Indian states with the objective of intensifying the movement and creating awareness about the various bills being introduced by the government, she said.

State-level conventions are planned in Shivamogga, Haveri and Belagavi districts to protest against the farm bills. Prior to this, 'Raita Panchayats' are being held in every village. A massive convention will be staged at Rani Channamma circle in Belagavi on March 31. The district authority which gives permission to organise a massive convention of the BJP is not ready to give permission for the farmers' convention. Therefore, it is planned to organise the convention on the road at Rani Channamma circle, she said.

Farmers of Belagavi, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Gadag and Bagalkote districts of North Karnataka and some places from neighbouring Maharashtra will participate in the convention of Belagavi, said Chukki Nanjundaswamy, adding that the campaign to reach the copy of the farm bills to the doors of farmers will be started soon.

This is not a politically motivated fight but a fight against the farm bills, she said. More than 400 farmers' associations under the leadership of the Akhil Bharat Kisan Morcha have supported this protest. Thousands of farmers will participate in this convention to be held on March 31 in Belagavi.

Farmer leader Shivarayappa Jogin, Shashikant Padasalagi, Shankar Ambali, Manju Kiran, Laxman Bakkai, Sanganna Bagewadi, Ravi Patil, Gangadhar Meti, Vidyasagar, Chunnappa Pujeri, Jayashri Guruannavar, Raghavendra Naik, Sidagouda Modagi, Mahantesh Kamat, Ravi Siddammanavar and others were present.

