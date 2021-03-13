STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka CD row: Ramesh Jarkiholi lodges FIR, says fake video made to blackmail him

Jarkiholi alleged that a political conspiracy was hatched against him three months ago to finish his political career.

Published: 13th March 2021 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Jarkiholi

BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over a week after he resigned from BS Yediyurappa's cabinet following the CD controversy, BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi on Saturday filed a complaint against "unknown persons" for defaming him. 

Based on Jarkiholi's complaint, an FIR was registered on the complaint of "putting a person in fear of injury for extortion and forgery."

A senior police officer said former MLA Nagaraju, a close confidant of Jarkiholi, came to the station and filed the case on behalf of the former minister, who sent a one-page complaint copy signed by him through Nagaraju. 

Jarkiholi alleged that a political conspiracy was hatched against him three months ago as unknown persons made a fake CD and shared it with an activist who uploaded that on social media platforms to extort money from him. It is an act of blackmailing, defaming, extortion, and forgery, he alleged.    

Jarakiholi demanded the police to thoroughly investigate the matter and take necessary action.

Later, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Jarkiholi said, "As per my advocate's advice, I have not mentioned names of people who are directly involved. I am not a legal expert and I have done as per their advice," he said. 

"I have mentioned the blackmail in the FIR. This is the beginning and I am going to fight till it is taken to a logical end," he said. 

Jarkiholi said police have already started the probe. "The A2, A3, and A4 are main accused. There are producers and directors of this act. In the coming two to three days, I hope that they will be caught. This is a fakery act. This has been done to finish my political career and get money from me. This happened to me and this can happen to anyone...," he said.

However, in a twist to the case, the woman in the purported video, released a statement hours after the FIR was registered. In her 34-second video statement to a private news channel, she claimed that she is not responsible for leak of the CD and she is innocent.  “I request Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai to give protection to me and my family. I have no idea how the video was made and released,” she claimed.

Attempted suicide four times: Woman in video

She further said, “I have been defamed after the video footage went viral. People are approaching my parents at my hometown and questioning them about the incident. Upset over this, my parents tried to kill themselves twice, while I attempted to kill myself at least four times. I have been humiliated on all news channels and social media.

Nobody is with us and we don’t have any political support. Ramesh Jarkiholi, who promised me a job, did all those things and got the video released,” she alleged. “I do not have any political backing or protection,” she said and requested for protection. However, in her video, she did not give out her location. Jarkiholi, in his complaint, has not mentioned any names, but has demanded a thorough probe.

Later, speaking to reporters in the city, Jarkiholi said, “As per legal advice, I have not mentioned the names of people who are directly involved. This is the beginning and I am going to fight the case till it is taken to a logical end.”

(With inputs from Manju Shettar)

