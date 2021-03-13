Not gurukul: Forced out of school, students take lessons by roadside 

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Students of the Harijan Girls’ Kannada Primary School were forced to take their lessons by the roadside in Ramanagar in Hubballi on Friday , after they were forced to vacate their school on Wednesday.

Claiming the land on which the school was built, the Gandhiwada Cooperative Housing Society cited a court order and had the students evicted on Wednesday. The students and teachers opposed the move and staged a flash protest on the premises, but the school was shut down, with the Keshwapur police keeping vigil.

Harijan Hitavardhaka Sangha has been running the school since 1956, and claimed that 20 guntas of the land, on which the school stood, was given to it by the Society.

“But now, with fake documents, the society approached court and evicted the students,” they said.The students said they will continue to sit by the roadside for their lessons till they get a new building.