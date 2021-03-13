Sindagi: JDS to field Managuli’s younger son?  

Mahesh M Goudar By

VIJAYAPURA: After Ashok Managuli moved to the Congress, the JDS is likely to approach his younger brother Dr Shantveer Managuli to contest the Sindagi seat which fell vacant after the death of their father M C Managuli.

District JDS president Mallikarjun Yendigeri said, “We had promised support to Ashok, but he betrayed the party. Shantveer is the first choice for us, as he has a good rapport with the constituency’s people.”

He said, “Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna will visit the district on Saturday.

We are planning a party workers’ meet, where likely candidates will be discussed. We will propose Shantveer’s name. However, the final decision will be taken by top leaders.”Shantveer said, “I have not yet taken any decision... and none of the leaders have approached me yet.”