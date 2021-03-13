Will focus on Tier-2, Tier-3 cities: Jagadish Shettar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar on Friday said that the State Government is committed to developing Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in the state as industrial hubs.

“Not just Bengaluru... Other cities in the state too should be developed as industrial hubs and the government is making sincere efforts towards that,” Shettar told reporters after inspecting the newly developed 3,000-acre industrial area at Mulawad.

He said that the last couple of decades saw new industries come up only in and around Bengaluru. But now, the government is planning to decentralise industrialisation from Bengaluru. “To achieve this, the government is working on developing the necessary infrastructure for industries in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi have been attracting investors in recent years as they have all the necessary infrastructure, including air connectivity,” he said, adding that airports are being developed at Shivamogga and Vijayapura which have the potential to attract industries and generate jobs.

On the steps taken by the Yediyurappa government to boost investment, Shettar said that ‘Invest Karnataka’ -- an investors’ meet -- will be held at all major districts starting from Dakshina Kannada on March 20. Similar events will be held in Mysuru, Kalaburagi and other districts, he added.