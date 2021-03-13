STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With Madhu Bangarappa’s entry, Congress eyes Ediga votes

Published: 13th March 2021 05:32 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Great expectations mark Madhu Bangarappa’s entry into the Congress. The son of former CM S Bangarappa, who was welcomed effusively by Congress president D K Shivakumar, is being looked upon as the carrier of his father’s legacy, and by association, the Ediga votes.

Karnataka in-charge general secretary Randeep Surjewala, former CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have all indicated to Madhu Bangarappa to bring back to the Congress what it lost when the legendary Sarekoppa Bangarappa left to form his own party, the Karnataka Congress Party. The Congress had suffered poll reverses in four districts -- Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga -- where Edigas are  majority, and the effect has lasted six elections.

Shivakumar also welcomed Madhu’s sister Geetha Shivarajkumar, wife of Sandalwood superstar Shivarajkumar, as a future leader. Addressing the media with Shivakumar on Friday, Madhu said Geetha would also join the Congress soon.Madhu is seen as the heir to Bangarappa’s legacy, having received his father’s blessings.

