BJP will hold district meets to bolster poll prospects

Ahead of bypolls to three Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha segment, and taluk and zilla panchayat elections in the state, the BJP has decided to hold district-wise conventions from April.

Published: 14th March 2021 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

District in-charge ministers, booth-level workers and newly elected gram panchayat members will attend the conventions, which according to party sources will not just strengthen the party at the grassroots level, but also help in the forthcoming elections.

Senior BJP MLC N Ravikumar said that the party has a full-fledged team in 58,000 booths across the state. “Each booth will have a president and we will give them a name board with the party symbol. They will then have to select 50 people in their respective booths to work for the party.

They should meet frequently and work hard to get votes during any elections,’’ he said. The party already has close to 30 lakh such members, he said. “Initiatives by the Centre and State Government, the new farm laws, budgets and other issues will be discussed at the conventions,” he said, adding it will help reach out to people. 

