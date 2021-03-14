BSY to hold informal Cabinet meet on Monday, may discuss House strategy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will hold an informal meeting with his Cabinet ministers on Monday morning before the commencement of the Assembly session. Government sources said the meeting has been called at the Cabinet Hall at 10 am to discuss various issues, including the strategy to counter the Opposition, which is trying to put the government on the mat.

The Opposition had boycotted the session on the day the budget was presented. Congress members also refused to ask questions to ministers who had approached court seeking injunction to restrain media from broadcasting or publishing any defamatory content against them.

“It is an informal meeting and the chief minister is likely to discuss the government’s strategy during the session. He is also likely to direct ministers to compulsorily attend the session,” said a minister. Apart from the Opposition, the government also faced embarrassment from some of its own members in the Assembly and the Council.

The CD controversy that is taking twists and turns, ongoing SIT probe into the case, concerns expressed by several ministers over political conspiracy to defame them, code of conduct that will come into force once the bypolls to three Assembly segments and Belagavi Lok Sabha seat are announced are likely to come up for discussion. Sources said the chief minister may also discuss increasing Covid cases and steps to be taken.