Expert sharpshooters equipped to shoot elusive tiger in Kodagu return without any success

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: The efforts from over 150 forest staff have not borne fruit in capturing the elusive tiger in Kodagu district as two expert sharpshooters returned without any success.

The return of the sharpshooters is seen by the villagers as a major setback in the tiger operation as they speculated that the local shooters are not equipped with the fine weaponry to nab the tiger.

On March 8, expert sharpshooters from Bengaluru Susheel Kumar G and Tyag Uthappa were appointed by the state to lead the tiger capture mission as orders to shoot the tiger (that has claimed three human lives) in untoward situations were released. However, they have returned without any success in the mission. The unruly terrain and the foggy weather is said to have caused hurdles to the capture mission. Meanwhile, sources from the department confirmed that the expert shooters returned due to personal issues.

“We have requested the sharpshooters to return in two days time. If not, alternate arrangements will be made,” confirmed Vijaykumar Gogi, PCCF. He explained that the sharpshooters were an additional appointment and this will not hinder the operation in Kodagu.

Nevertheless, the villagers had speculated that only the expert sharpshooters were equipped with .375 magnum rifles – the NTCA approved rifle to eliminate the tiger in conflict.

While there are local sharpshooters from the department involved in the tracking mission of the elusive tiger, they are equipped with .315 rifles, which can be used only to tranquilize and capture the tiger.

“.315 rifle is sufficiently powerful and the process is to first capture the tiger,” confirmed Vijaykumar. He explained that the tiger capture mission in Kodagu is prolonged due to the uncontrolled terrain and increased habitation and disturbance. He expressed hope in completing the tiger mission in the district soon. However, villagers cried foul and alleged that the department and the state is not considering their anguish seriously.

Protest by farmers

The farmers led by Manu Somaiah, president of the district Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha will stage a protest in front of the DC Office in Madikeri on Monday. Hundreds of farmers are likely to participate in the protest and many farmers will undertake a vehicle rally and reach Madikeri from the affected village of Belluru. The protest will be hosted from 11.30 am at Thimmaiah Circle and will lead towards the DC Office.