STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Expert sharpshooters equipped to shoot elusive tiger in Kodagu return without any success

Published: 14th March 2021 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Tiger

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Prajna GR 
Express News Service

MADIKERI: The efforts from over 150 forest staff have not borne fruit in capturing the elusive tiger in Kodagu district as two expert sharpshooters returned without any success. 

The return of the sharpshooters is seen by the villagers as a major setback in the tiger operation as they speculated that the local shooters are not equipped with the fine weaponry to nab the tiger. 

On March 8, expert sharpshooters from Bengaluru Susheel Kumar G and Tyag Uthappa were appointed by the state to lead the tiger capture mission as orders to shoot the tiger (that has claimed three human lives) in untoward situations were released. However, they have returned without any success in the mission. The unruly terrain and the foggy weather is said to have caused hurdles to the capture mission. Meanwhile, sources from the department confirmed that the expert shooters returned due to personal issues. 

“We have requested the sharpshooters to return in two days time. If not, alternate arrangements will be made,” confirmed Vijaykumar Gogi, PCCF. He explained that the sharpshooters were an additional appointment and this will not hinder the operation in Kodagu.

Nevertheless, the villagers had speculated that only the expert sharpshooters were equipped with .375 magnum rifles – the NTCA approved rifle to eliminate the tiger in conflict.

While there are local sharpshooters from the department involved in the tracking mission of the elusive tiger, they are equipped with .315 rifles, which can be used only to tranquilize and capture the tiger. 

“.315 rifle is sufficiently powerful and the process is to first capture the tiger,” confirmed Vijaykumar. He explained that the tiger capture mission in Kodagu is prolonged due to the uncontrolled terrain and increased habitation and disturbance. He expressed hope in completing the tiger mission in the district soon. However, villagers cried foul and alleged that the department and the state is not considering their anguish seriously. 

Protest by farmers

The farmers led by Manu Somaiah, president of the district Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha will stage a protest in front of the DC Office in Madikeri on Monday. Hundreds of farmers are likely to participate in the protest and many farmers will undertake a vehicle rally and reach Madikeri from the affected village of Belluru. The protest will be hosted from 11.30 am at Thimmaiah Circle and will lead towards the DC Office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodagu tiger
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp