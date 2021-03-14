STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

HC says probe agencies can hack into smartphones, emails

The judge made these observations while dealing with the case of Virendra Khanna, an accused in the Sandalwood drug case.

Published: 14th March 2021 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a ruling that could have far-reaching implications, the Karnataka High Court has said that an investigating agency is at liberty to engage a specialised agency, whenever required, to crack the login credentials password, passcode or biometrics and gain access to electronic devices or e-mail accounts of an accused if the person does not cooperate with the investigators even after a search warrant is obtained from a court.

Expressing concern over the possibility of an e-mail account getting blocked automatically due to multiple use of wrong login credentials, deliberately provided by the accused, Justice Suraj Govindaraj laid down certain procedures to be followed by the investigating agencies.  

Agencies can block e-mail access: Court

The judge made these observations while dealing with the case of Virendra Khanna, an accused in the Sandalwood drug case. Justice Suraj Govindaraj said investigating agencies can obtain a search warrant if the accused refuses to provide details or gave false information. The investigating agency will be at liberty to block access to the e-mail accounts once opened, by changing the password, so that no one else, apart from the designated officers, would have access to the smartphone, computer or email accounts.

“If the accused does not cooperate by not providing login credentials despite a notice being served on him subsequent to the search warrant, the court can direct the service provider/manufacturer of the device or email service provider, to open it based on an application from the prosecuting agency. In case the prosecution is not facilitated in this regard, then the court, based on an application filed in this regard, can permit the investigating officer to hack into the smartphone, computer or e-mail account”, the judge said.

If the agency is unsuccessful in hacking into the device or e-mail account, then it will be free to rely on the notice. “The Investigating officer has free access to all data, not only on the device(s), but also on any cloud service that may be connected to it. The use of such data during investigation will not amount to violation of the right to privacy and will come within the exceptions carved out in the Supreme Court judgment in the Justice Puttaswamy case , ”said Justice Govindaraj.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
smartphones Karnataka High Court Hacking
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp