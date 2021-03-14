HC says probe agencies can hack into smartphones, emails

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a ruling that could have far-reaching implications, the Karnataka High Court has said that an investigating agency is at liberty to engage a specialised agency, whenever required, to crack the login credentials password, passcode or biometrics and gain access to electronic devices or e-mail accounts of an accused if the person does not cooperate with the investigators even after a search warrant is obtained from a court.

Expressing concern over the possibility of an e-mail account getting blocked automatically due to multiple use of wrong login credentials, deliberately provided by the accused, Justice Suraj Govindaraj laid down certain procedures to be followed by the investigating agencies.

Agencies can block e-mail access: Court

The judge made these observations while dealing with the case of Virendra Khanna, an accused in the Sandalwood drug case. Justice Suraj Govindaraj said investigating agencies can obtain a search warrant if the accused refuses to provide details or gave false information. The investigating agency will be at liberty to block access to the e-mail accounts once opened, by changing the password, so that no one else, apart from the designated officers, would have access to the smartphone, computer or email accounts.

“If the accused does not cooperate by not providing login credentials despite a notice being served on him subsequent to the search warrant, the court can direct the service provider/manufacturer of the device or email service provider, to open it based on an application from the prosecuting agency. In case the prosecution is not facilitated in this regard, then the court, based on an application filed in this regard, can permit the investigating officer to hack into the smartphone, computer or e-mail account”, the judge said.

If the agency is unsuccessful in hacking into the device or e-mail account, then it will be free to rely on the notice. “The Investigating officer has free access to all data, not only on the device(s), but also on any cloud service that may be connected to it. The use of such data during investigation will not amount to violation of the right to privacy and will come within the exceptions carved out in the Supreme Court judgment in the Justice Puttaswamy case , ”said Justice Govindaraj.