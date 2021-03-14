Ramesh Jarkiholi CD row: In another video, 'mystery woman' claims innocence

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BANGALORE: The 'mystery woman' in the Ramesh Jarkiholi sleaze CD has on Saturday released a 'video' claiming that she is innocent.

In the video she claimed that she had tried to end her life three or four times because of the trauma.

She also claimed that her parents too had suffered much trauma because of public pressure after the video went public and had also attempted suicide on two occasions.

She claimed to be innocent of all the charges and requested the Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai to accord her protection.

She claimed in the video that she had approached Jarkiholi seeking a job and he "did everything" and went on to allege that the former minister himself had released the CD.

This CD from the mystery woman comes hours after former water resources minister filed a formal complaint with police.

It maybe recalled that Jarkiholi's advocate Nagaraj filed a complaint with the police on behalf of the BJP leader where he has alleged that it is a criminal conspiracy to destroy him politically.

The government has already constituted a special investigation team to probe the criminal conspiracy.

The Special Investigation Team headed by Additional Commissioner of Police Soumendu Mukherjee has already taken six suspects including a woman into custody for questioning and is on the verge of picking up the key 'mystery woman'.

This mystery woman has all along remained in hiding.

Official sources pointed out that now that the complaint has been filed by Jarkiholi's advocate MV Nagaraj, the complaint becomes an FIR and it strengthens the SIT to make formal arrests.

Jarkiholi's complaint alleges that the criminal conspiracy was hatched 3-months earlier to destroy him politically.

It may be recalled that Dinesh Kalhalli the RTI activist who gave a complaint to the police on 2 March when the CD was released later withdrew his complaint.

After the release of the explosive CD, six ministers in the Cabinet,--ST Somashekar, BC Patil, Dr K Sudhakar, Narayana Gowda, Shivaram Hebbar and Byrati Basavraj had approached the court seeking 'protection' from anything slanderous or defamatory content against them being aired in the media.

Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar said at least six other ministers wanted to seek legal relief along with them.