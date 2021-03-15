Conspiracies not new, will deal with CD case too: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Kanataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar on Sunday alleged that there is a bid to frame him in the sleaze CD case involving former minister and BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Shivakumar told reporters what he had said at the Janaakrosha Pratibhatane here on Saturday, that ever since the CD was released, there have been attempts to link him to the case. He said that he would face the challenge as he had in the past. "Conspiracies against me are not new. There were several conspiracies in the past too. I had faced them and will face this too," he said.

He side-stepped questions on the controversy. Asked about the woman allegedly seen in the sleaze CD pleading innocence in a video, Shivakumar said he is yet to see the video. "I have read about it in newspaper reports. I don’t want to comment when the case is under investigation. A minister has accused the Congress of the conspiracy," he said.

On the woman making allegations against Jarkiholi, Shivakumar said, 'Various agencies are investigating the case. Let them do their job." He urged the government to register a suo motu case pertaining to the statement of BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who had been speaking about a CD even before the sleaze CD, was released.

"Which CD was Yatnal referring to? Many ministers moved court for a temporary injunction order. Why is police not investigating these cases," he asked.

Unnecessary reaction: Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

In Mysuru, former CM HD Kumaraswamy claimed that DK Shivakumar had himself linked his name to the issue by unnecessarily reacting to it, and demanded a thorough investigation into the CD case. He told reporters on Sunday that he doesn’t understand why Shivakumar reacted to it.

"He is a mature politician. Did anyone say that DK Shivakumar was behind the CD row? There are many 'mahanayakas' in the state, and there is one even in the BJP," Kumaraswamy said.

Commenting on MLA GT Devegowda, who has maintained a distance from the JDS, he said the party doors have been shut on him. "There is no question of convincing him back. He distanced himself from us. Even if he wishes to return, we will not allow it," he said, adding that his father HD Deve Gowda has a soft corner for him, but they will convince him that he needs to be kept out of the party.

No one being dragged into case: KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi

In Belagavi taluk, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Commitee working president Satish Jarkiholi reacted to Shivakumar's statement on being dragged into the case, saying, "Nobody is being dragged intentionally" into this case.

"The government has handed over the case to the SIT which is capable of doing its duty. The woman should have given her statement before the police rather than releasing a video statement. Investigation cannot happen properly based on video statements," he said.