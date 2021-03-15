STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar demands closure report in case against Sonia Gandhi

A day after he attacked police for registering the case, Shivakumar told reporters here on Sunday that Yediyurappa had assured them three months ago that the B-report would be filed.

DK Shivakumar

Congress leader DK Shivakumar (File Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar has urged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to direct police to file a B-report in connection with the FIR filed against interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in Sagar.

The case was registered in 2020 over tweets posted by the party’s official Twitter handle, alleging misuse of the PM Cares Fund. A day after he attacked police for registering the case, Shivakumar told reporters here on Sunday that Yediyurappa had assured them three months ago that the B-report would be filed. "But, nothing has happened so far," he rued. 

Speaking at the Janaakrosha Pratibhatane on Saturaday, Shivakumar criticised the police for registering the case against Sonia. "When police can register a case against tall personalities like Sonia Gandhi based on a complaint filed with malicious intention, people like Bhadravathi MLA Sangameshwar and myself are nothing," he said, pointing to the recent police case against the legislator, following a clash between Congress and BJP workers in Bhadravathi recently.

BACKGROUND

The FIR was registered at Sagar town police station in May 2020. Advocate Praveen K V had lodged a complaint stating that the INC India Twitter handle posted a tweet making false allegations against the Prime Minister and Union government.

The tweets alleged that PM Cares fund was misused and not being spent on the welfare of the poor. The advocate had claimed that the tweets had led to mistrust and provoked people. Police registered the case under IPC sections 153 and 505(1)(B)

