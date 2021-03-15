STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

'No complications': Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa takes COVID-19 vaccine jab

Yediyurappa had tested COVID-positive in August and was hospitalised for about a week at Manipal Hospital. Later, he was under home quarantine for about a week.

Published: 15th March 2021 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

CM BS Yediyurappa takes a jab of COVID-19 vaccine

CM BS Yediyurappa takes a jab of COVID-19 vaccine. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has not shown any adverse issues after taking Covaxin on Friday, while Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, who too got the jab along with the CM, reported mild temperature on Saturday. 

A family member of  Yediyurappa as well the Chief Minister's Office confirmed that the chief minister is fine without any complications. Yediyurappa had tested COVID-positive in August and was hospitalised for about a week at Manipal Hospital. Later, he was under home quarantine for about a week.

A health official said that Yediyurappa may have developed antibodies and that was why he did not show any reaction to the vaccine. Manipal Hospital chairman Dr Sudarshan Ballal, who is part of the state COVID Task Force, said that most people do not develop any symptoms after the vaccination. Dr Ballal said he has received both the doses and did not have any temperature. 

On Monday, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, who has registered himself, heads to Victoria Hospital to get himself vaccinated around 4 pm, said Dr Jayanti, Director of the hospital. Siddaramaiah too had tested positive in August and was in Manipal Hospital. On many people reporting a rise in body temperature after receiving the vaccine, Dr Jayanti said that they too are studying it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Covaxin COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine BS Yediyurappa vaccine
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp