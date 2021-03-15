'No complications': Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa takes COVID-19 vaccine jab

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has not shown any adverse issues after taking Covaxin on Friday, while Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, who too got the jab along with the CM, reported mild temperature on Saturday.

A family member of Yediyurappa as well the Chief Minister's Office confirmed that the chief minister is fine without any complications. Yediyurappa had tested COVID-positive in August and was hospitalised for about a week at Manipal Hospital. Later, he was under home quarantine for about a week.

A health official said that Yediyurappa may have developed antibodies and that was why he did not show any reaction to the vaccine. Manipal Hospital chairman Dr Sudarshan Ballal, who is part of the state COVID Task Force, said that most people do not develop any symptoms after the vaccination. Dr Ballal said he has received both the doses and did not have any temperature.

On Monday, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, who has registered himself, heads to Victoria Hospital to get himself vaccinated around 4 pm, said Dr Jayanti, Director of the hospital. Siddaramaiah too had tested positive in August and was in Manipal Hospital. On many people reporting a rise in body temperature after receiving the vaccine, Dr Jayanti said that they too are studying it.