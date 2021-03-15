Quota not for poverty alleviation: Justice Nagamohan Das

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Reservation is not a poverty alleviation programme, Justice Nagamohan Das said at a symposium on reservation, which sought to examine the reality of reservation, here, on Sunday. Inaugurating the seminar, he said, 'It is not right to tarnish the issue of reservation or show it in bad light."

While the reservation issue has hogged the headlines continuously for the past few weeks, the symposium was organised to take stock of the reality of reservation organised by the Praja Parivartana Vedike.

He said that people understand the Constitution, and the issue of plurality is sufficient. Every community is enjoying the benefits of reservation, and to talk about SCST reservation by showing it in bad light is not correct.

He said that there is the issue of ‘equitable reservation’ for all, meaning reservation within reservation, considering some castes within the reserved categories have received the lion’s share, leaving little for the others.