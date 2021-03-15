STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Reduce human interaction with big species: Study on wildlife attacks 

Although human fatalities are rare, the expected cost of human death is much higher than that of frequently occurring crop damage and cattle kills.

Published: 15th March 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Royal Bengal Tiger

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU : With two people killed in tiger attacks recently in Karnataka, and rising human deaths and injuries in tiger, leopard and elephant attacks across the country, it has been a tragic period for the affected families.

In a scientific study released recently which quantifies death and damage, scientists state that farmers in conflict with elephants (very common in Karnataka), suffer 600-900 times higher damage than those in conflict with nilgai or wild pigs, so there is an urgent need to reduce human interaction with big species.

Scientists surveyed and analysed human conflict with 15 major species in over 5,000 households in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and quantified the estimated losses suffered by people living around sanctuaries and national parks.

In a joint collaborative study by Centre for Wildlife Studies (CWS), Bengaluru, and University of British Columbia, Canada, researchers have estimated that the losses suffered by humans in conflict with tigers or elephants, is very high compared to a negative interaction with a smaller animal.

On human deaths reported in 2018, the highest losses were in Assam (61), Karnataka (59) and Tamil Nadu (53). The national average for ex-gratia payment per human death was Rs 2.37 lakh, while for human injuries, it was just Rs 7,560.

Studies over a three-year period estimated damages suffered by humans, crops and livestock losses from frequent conflicts. Although human fatalities are rare, the expected cost of human death is much higher than that of frequently occurring crop damage and cattle kills.

In all, 5,196 households in a 10-km buffer area around protected areas were surveyed, and researchers evaluated the significant human cost in valuation of the damage incurred from conflict with different species.

They also uncovered how losses varied across different species and landscapes. Lead author Sumeet Gulati said, "Our study is unique in explicitly valuing, incorporating and comparing the cost of human death to standard measures of losses in human property. Our results are statistically robust and differentiate damage by individual species and region."

Co-author Krithi Karanth added, "This study is one of the largest scientific assessments of human-wildlife conflicts globally. Farmers experiencing negative interaction with a tiger over a year incur damage that is, on average, three times that inflicted by a leopard or 100 times by a wolf."

Scientists suggest the need to re-focus on reducing negative interactions with tigers, elephants and leopards, and recommend a concerted effort to reduce human deaths from certain species. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wildlife attacks  Man animal conflict Centre for Wildlife Studies University of British Columbia
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp