BK Hariprasad suspects RSS hand behind pro-reservation agitations

Congress MLC BK Hariprasad has alleged that RSS was behind the protests demanding reservation by some communities.

Published: 16th March 2021 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Congress lawmaker BK Hariprasad (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress MLC BK Hariprasad has alleged that RSS was behind the protests demanding reservation by some communities. Speaking in the Council on Monday, he referred to the allocations made by the government to different communities and said that the budget was not all-inclusive. He said, RSS was against reservation and an RSS leader had made a statement in 2015 that reservation should be removed. 

“But the people of Bihar had taught the RSS a lesson. But still, it has not stopped such efforts. There is an RSS conspiracy behind the protests. It is an attempt towards abolishing the reservation system,” he said. 
BJP MLC N Ravikumar shot back saying RSS was not against reservation and no RSS leader had made such statement. Hariprasad, in turn, said he will give proof for the same.

He also took a dig at the government sanctioning `1 crore to dramatise author SL Bhyrappa’s work ‘Parva’. “Bhyrappa can make statements like Lord Rama is not God and make derogatory statements on Draupadi. If the same were to be said by people like KS Bhagwan, they will be attacked with ink. When the government has not given grants for others, what was the need to give ` 1 crore for Bhyrappa’s drama?” he said. 

