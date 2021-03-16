Don’t skip Legislative session: BSY to ministers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday directed all ministers to attend the ongoing Legislative session compulsorily and take part in the proceedings. He told them not to attend any private or other events during session hours.

During his informal meeting with the ministers before the start of the session on Monday, the CM directed them to be present in the House when subjects related to their departments are taken up for discussion. “It is not good to be absent frequently. Opposition is using this to create a ruckus in the House,” he reportedly said. He directed senior ministers to be present and defend the government in the House.

On the bypolls, the CM said that the dates for the by-elections for the Maski, Basavakalyana and Sindagi assembly and Belagavi Lok Sabha seats could be announced soon. “We need to be ready and work hard to win them,” he said.