For past three days, Karnataka reported 900 Covid cases daily

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although the number of Covid-19 cases are much lower than the peak in September-October last year, the gradual rise in infections has the state government worried.From around 7,300 active cases at the end of January, the number has risen to around 8,860 in mid-March.For the past three days, the state has been seeing over 900 new infections a day. Sunday saw 932 new cases, Saturday saw 934 and Friday 921.

Bengaluru alone saw 550 cases, slightly over half of the state’s 932 cases on Monday. However, this is lower than 628 and 630 recorded in the previous two days. Bengaluru Urban district has the highest number of cases. Bengaluru city has had 4,11,989 total positive cases so far with 4,01,010 recoveries.

Bengaluru Urban has 6,454 active cases, while the number was 4,376 on on January 23. The city saw five deaths on Monday.

Dakshina Kannada district had the second-highest number of new cases at 65, followed by Mysuru (46), Tumakuru (40) and Kalaburagi (43).Experts said that the cluster cases in Bengaluru need to be addressed.

“Apart from checking for RT-PCR negative certificates at Kerala and Maharashtra borders, Karnataka should also carry out testing at wedding halls, cinema halls, parks, schools and colleges.

This will help identify cases easily, be it symptomatic or asymptomatic, and thereby tracing the contacts in a 1:20 ratio,” a health department official said.Karnataka has the third-highest number of total infections in the country after Maharashtra and Kerala. In terms of active cases too, Karnataka had 8,860 as on Monday, while Maharashtra and Kerala have around 1.3 lakh and 29,000 respectively.