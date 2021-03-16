STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC notice to govt over facilities in jail to Sasikala

It is not possible to grant prayer to submit final report on the investigation without registration of FIR, the court observed.  

VK Sasikala being taken to Victoria Hospital from Bowring Hospital, in Bengaluru, on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Acting on a PIL seeking direction to submit a final report in relation to criminal cases registered for allegedly providing preferential treatment to VK Sasikala, aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the Karnataka High Court on Monday issued notice to the State Government.

The PIL refers to the period when she was serving sentence at central prison in Bengaluru, violating prison norms. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued notice to the Chief Secretary, secretaries of the departments of Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Home, Director General and Superintendent of Prisons.  

In her petition, social worker and educationist KS Gita (65), from Alwarpet in Chennai, prayed to court to issue directions to the authorities to submit a final report on the alleged corruption in providing facilities to Sasikala, who was serving sentence with regard to the multi-crore corruption case against Jayalalithaa. 

During the hearing, Gita’s counsel drew the attention of the court to the detailed report with findings submitted by a retired IAS officer, Vinay Kumar, after holding inquiry into allegations of providing preferential facilities to Sasikala and her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi.

The petitioner’s counsel claimed that no final report was submitted on the investigation done so far. At this juncture, the court asked the counsel of the petitioner whether any FIR was registered under the relevant law for the alleged offences. It is not possible to grant prayer to submit final report on the investigation without registration of FIR, the court observed.  

