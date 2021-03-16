STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Panchamasalis end quota stir after BSY promises decision in six months

First victory, says seer; BSY assures appropriate action after commission, panel submit report

Published: 16th March 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami addresses a gathering at Freedom Park on Monday after withdrawing the quota agitation. Minister CC Patil, MLA MP Renukacharya, MLA Basanagouda Yatnal and others look on

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over two months after they intensified their agitation demanding inclusion of the community under 2A reservation category, Panchamasali Lingayat seers on Monday called off their agitation after an assurance from Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa of taking appropriate action after getting reports from the Backward Classes Commission and the three-member committee constituted by the State Government.

“We have sought reports from the commission and three-member committee headed by a former High Court judge. We will try to get the reports within 6-7 months and then take appropriate action,” Yediyurappa said in the Assembly, while responding to BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal’s demand for his statement on the issue. He appealed to seers to call off their agitation and cooperate with the government.

Yatnal complimented Yediyurappa for his assurance and informed the Assembly that they would request the seers to end the protest. Soon after, Yatnal, Minister C C Patil, CM’s Political Secretary and MLA MP Renukacharya and others met Panchamasali seer Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami at the protest venue, and conveyed Yediyurappa’s message.

“We have temporarily withdrawn the strike after the CM’s assurance in the Assembly that they will get the report in six months and take appropriate action. This is the first victory and we are fully confident of ensuring that the community will be included in 2A category,” said Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami.On Sunday, the seer had asked the CM to announce the government’s decision by Monday evening, or admit that the government is not in a position to consider the demand.

After a 712-km ‘padayatra’, the seer and his followers have been  protesting at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park for the past 23 days. The community is demanding their inclusion in 2A (15% reservation) category from the current 3B (5% reservation) category. “If the government fails to take a decision within six months, we will organise a massive Lingayat-Panchamasali meet to be attended by 20 lakh people,” the seer said, adding that they have full faith in CM Yediyurappa.

Renukacharya said the agitation was called off after the CM’s assurance. “We will again launch an agitation if the government fails to fulfil our demand within six months,” said former MLA and Lingayat Panchamasali Mahasabha president Vijayanand Kashappanavar, who is at the forefront of the agitation.
With a number of communities demanding a change in reservation categories, the State Government has formed a three-member committee headed by former High Court judge Justice Subhash B Adi to look into the demands and submit a report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panchamasalis BS Yediyurappa Panchamasali Lingayat
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp