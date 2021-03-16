STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shivarajkumar meets DKS: Wife to join Congress soon?

Shivakumar said that he will discuss with the party central leadership the inclusion of Geetha and will accord her grand welcome, befitting a great leader. 

Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar speaking to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Commitee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar.

Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar speaking to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Commitee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar met Karnataka Pradesh Congress Commitee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Monday, giving further push to the expectation that his wife Geetha may join Congress, following in the footsteps of her brother Madhu Bangarapppa.Though Shivakumar said that he will not comment on Geetha joining the party, Madhu, who was recently inducted into the Congress, had said that his sister too will follow him soon. 

Geetha had contested against BJP leader BY Raghavendra in the Shivamogga Lok Sabha election in 2014 as a JDS candidate.Madhu and Geetha, both children of former chief minister late Bangarappa, are recognised leaders of the powerful Ediga community. 

