STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Still no trace of South Kodagu man-eater as mission to capture it enters 23rd day

Apart from 150 forest department personnel, the mission comprises tranquilizer experts and tribal trackers.

Published: 16th March 2021 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Trackers from the Soliga tribe in action (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Pragna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: The operation to capture the elusive tiger in South Kodagu is continuing for the 23rd day but there is still no trace of the man-eater. Apart from forest department personnel, the mission comprises tranquilizer experts and tribal trackers.

“The tracing operation for the elusive tiger is being carried out on foot and 150 forest staff are involved in the mission. They work on a shift basis. While combing operations are carried out during the day, department staff wait in the watchtowers during the night hours. Five expert trackers from the Soliga tribal community have arrived from Biligiri Betta to trace the tiger. However, we have not received any clue of the tiger so far,” confirmed Chakrapani, Virajpet DCF.

Meanwhile, 75 camera traps have been placed across the affected areas and combing operations are being carried out between Nalkeri and Belluru villages. A metal watchtower has been transported to the site from Tumakuru to enable tracing of the tiger during night hours. A few cows and buffalos have also been tied as bait at affected sites.

Department officials have requested villagers of Belluru, T Shettigeri, Harihara and Tavalageri not to venture out post evening hours as a precaution to avoid a tiger attack.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiger South Kodagu
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp