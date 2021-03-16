Still no trace of South Kodagu man-eater as mission to capture it enters 23rd day

Pragna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: The operation to capture the elusive tiger in South Kodagu is continuing for the 23rd day but there is still no trace of the man-eater. Apart from forest department personnel, the mission comprises tranquilizer experts and tribal trackers.

“The tracing operation for the elusive tiger is being carried out on foot and 150 forest staff are involved in the mission. They work on a shift basis. While combing operations are carried out during the day, department staff wait in the watchtowers during the night hours. Five expert trackers from the Soliga tribal community have arrived from Biligiri Betta to trace the tiger. However, we have not received any clue of the tiger so far,” confirmed Chakrapani, Virajpet DCF.

Meanwhile, 75 camera traps have been placed across the affected areas and combing operations are being carried out between Nalkeri and Belluru villages. A metal watchtower has been transported to the site from Tumakuru to enable tracing of the tiger during night hours. A few cows and buffalos have also been tied as bait at affected sites.

Department officials have requested villagers of Belluru, T Shettigeri, Harihara and Tavalageri not to venture out post evening hours as a precaution to avoid a tiger attack.