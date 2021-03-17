No lockdown, reiterates Yediyurappa after PM meet as Karnataka seeks vaccination for all

Anusha Ravi By

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa pushed for COVID-19 vaccinations for all irrespective of age or vulnerabilities on Wednesday.

Participating in a video conference of Chief Ministers from across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yediyurappa said Karnataka will enhance vigil at state borders and invest in awareness campaigns considering the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. Speaking to the media post his interaction with PM Modi, Yediyurappa reiterated that there would be no lockdown or curfew. The PM stressed that there is no need to panic, he added.

"PM has appreciated Karnataka's use of RTPCR tests accounting for 93% of total tests being conducted. We have requested that the vaccination drive be taken up at old age homes and apartment complexes. We have also asked the Centre to consider administering vaccines for everybody irrespective of age," Yediyurappa said.

When asked if any additional restrictions will be implemented, the Chief Minister responded in the negative. "There will be no curfew or lockdown but people have to mask up and ensure social distancing," he said.

PM Modi also urged that around 1400 hospitals that were registered to administer the vaccine but haven't started doing so immediately begin inoculation programmes. Three COVID-19 care centres will be set up in Bengaluru to address rising cases.