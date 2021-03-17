STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi asks Karnataka to focus on controlling COVID-19 in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Bidar

Ruling out any curfew or night ban, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to observe the COVID guidelines and use masks and maintain social distancing.

Published: 17th March 2021 04:15 PM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photos | EPs, PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Karnataka to focus on Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Bidar in view of the rising Coronavirus cases in these regions, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters after the Prime Minister's video conference with chief ministers on the COVID situation in the country following spurt in cases in a few states, Yediyurappa said people should follow the appropriate guidelines.

"As cases are going up in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Bidar which are located at the border of Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked us to focus on these three districts," Yediyurappa told reporters.

He, however, said there was no need to panic as the cases were well under control.

Quoting the Prime Minister, Yediyurappa said there was adequate vaccines.

He added that coronavirus can only be controlled but cannot be wiped out completely.

ALSO READ: Amid Maharashtra's worsening COVID-19 situation, virus variant with double mutation detected in state

Ruling out any curfew or night ban, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to observe the COVID guidelines and use masks and maintain social distancing.

He also asked people to be extremely careful during the congregation within four walls.

However, there will not be any restrictions on public gathering during the bypolls to Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency and Maski and Basavakalyan assembly segments.

According to the Chief Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appreciated Karnataka for conducting over 93 per cent RT-PCR tests.

The Prime Minister insisted that vaccines should be utilised optimally with less wastage.

Yediyurappa apprised Modi of the state government target's of vaccinating three lakh people everyday and its plan to take up the drive at old age homes and mega residential complexes.

Out of 2,042 centres selected for carrying out the vaccination drive, 1,439 are yet to resume their task, the chief minister said.

