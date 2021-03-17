STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaccination soon at your doorstep? Karnataka to set up jab centres at apartment complexes

This will help senior citizens to get the jab as they would not have to depend on someone else to bring them to the hospitals.

Senior citizen, Vaccination, Covid vaccine

Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government may soon set up vaccination centres on the lines of testing centres at big apartment complexes in seven districts.

The suggestion was given by the Covid Advisory Committee after the recent meeting that this kind of initiative will help in speeding up the vaccination process.

"We have suggested that setting up vaccination centres at the apartment complexes, where we can have mobile vans with all facilities for monitoring and storage of vaccines and help people come forward to take the vaccines at their doorstep," said Dr CN Manjunath, Member, Covid Advisory Committee and Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases.

According to experts, the logistics to set up such centres is being worked out and very soon it will be implemented.

They say that it won't take much of an effort to set up mobile vaccination centres at places where a mega population.

This will help senior citizens to get the jab as they would not have to depend on someone else to bring them to the hospitals.

"We can monitor the beneficiaries in the facility there and ensure that there are ambulances on hand for any kind of emergency and they can be shifted to the nearest hospital," said another member of the committee.

Meanwhile, the committee has also said that in the prime minister's video conference with the chief ministers of all states/union territories, the chief minister B S Yediyurappa should suggest that the age group of people with comorbidities should be relaxed and anyone with comorbidity should be administered the jab.

In Karnataka, there are an estimated 50 lakh people above the age of 60 years and about 14 lakh people above the age of 45 and with comorbidities.
 

