Angry villagers block cars of Kodagu officials, demand answers over delay in tiger capture

The villagers backed by farmers’ associations are holding peaceful protests in the area for the past eleven days demanding the immediate capture of the elusive tiger

Published: 18th March 2021 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

The DC and SP holding a meeting with villagers and farmers at Belluru (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Pragna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: Irked by the failure to capture the man-eating tiger, villagers of Belluru poured out their anguish by blocking the vehicles of the DC and SP who came to visit them on Thursday. However, they were later pacified during a meeting with DC Charulata Somal alongside SP Kshama Mishra.

The villagers backed by farmers’ associations are holding peaceful protests in the area for the past eleven days demanding the immediate capture of the elusive tiger. The protesters demanded the presence of the DC who had assured that she would visit the village on Thursday. However, the vehicles of the SP and DC were blocked by angry protesters. Nevertheless, Charulata and Kshama later headed a meeting with the villagers and farmer association leaders.  

The DC assured that the capture mission for the elusive tiger is being sped up and added that compensation to the affected villagers will be released soon. But her statement that the increased human interference in the area is affecting the capture mission was opposed by the protesters. This resulted in the DC walking out of the meeting and sitting inside her vehicle. However, her vehicle was stopped by protesting women farmers who shouted slogans against the officials. The protesters had to be controlled by the police force.

Meanwhile, the protesters demanded the presence of the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Takhat Singh Ranawat who arrived at the spot after a request from the DC. The CCF provided information on the ongoing mission and said they have not faced any hurdles caused by the villagers. “I will be in charge of the tiger capture mission and if spotted, I assure to shoot the tiger. However, we have not detected any trace of the tiger so far,” revealed Ranawat.

