STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Arun Singh to meet Karnataka BJP leaders to pick bypoll candidates

Once the core committee decides on the candidates, the names will be sent to New Delhi, where the party's Central Election Committee will finalise the names.

Published: 18th March 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

BJP’s national general secretary and Odisha in-charge Arun Singh

BJP’s national general secretary Arun Singh ( Photo | EPS )

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bharatiya Janata Party state in-charge general secretary Arun Singh is expected to arrive in Bengaluru on Friday and hold meetings with state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel and other senior leaders, including Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, on the selection of candidates for the bypolls to Maski, Basavakalyan and Belgaum.

Once the core committee decides on the candidates, the names will be sent to New Delhi, where the party's Central Election Committee will finalise the names.

Arun Singh is also expected to visit Channenahalli on Magadi Road, where the Akhila Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha is being held and elections are expected for the post of Sarkaryavah. Bhaiyaji Joshi' s fourth three -year term has just concluded.

Meanwhile, during an informal discussion after the cabinet session on Wednesday, Yediyurappa told his council of ministers that they must rush to  Maski and Basavakalyan, constituencies held by the Congress earlier, to campaign and ensure the BJP wins here, besides Belagavi.

The BJP has maintained a good track record in bypolls so far, winning 14 of 17 assembly bypolls in Karnataka since they came to power by unseating a coalition government. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai recently said the party will win all three seats where bypolls will be held, with record margins.


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka BJP Karnataka bypolls Nalin Kumar Kateel Basavakalyan bypoll Maski bypoll Belgaum bypoll
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp