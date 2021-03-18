Arun Singh to meet Karnataka BJP leaders to pick bypoll candidates

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bharatiya Janata Party state in-charge general secretary Arun Singh is expected to arrive in Bengaluru on Friday and hold meetings with state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel and other senior leaders, including Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, on the selection of candidates for the bypolls to Maski, Basavakalyan and Belgaum.

Once the core committee decides on the candidates, the names will be sent to New Delhi, where the party's Central Election Committee will finalise the names.

Arun Singh is also expected to visit Channenahalli on Magadi Road, where the Akhila Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha is being held and elections are expected for the post of Sarkaryavah. Bhaiyaji Joshi' s fourth three -year term has just concluded.

Meanwhile, during an informal discussion after the cabinet session on Wednesday, Yediyurappa told his council of ministers that they must rush to Maski and Basavakalyan, constituencies held by the Congress earlier, to campaign and ensure the BJP wins here, besides Belagavi.

The BJP has maintained a good track record in bypolls so far, winning 14 of 17 assembly bypolls in Karnataka since they came to power by unseating a coalition government. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai recently said the party will win all three seats where bypolls will be held, with record margins.



