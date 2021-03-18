STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP MLAs defend govt from Opposition attack as ministers keep mum

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, miffed with BJP MLAs criticising Anna Bhagya, challenged the government to withdraw all the  schemes announced by Siddaramaiah.

Published: 18th March 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 03:04 PM

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Monday, it was BJP MLA Roopali Naik and on Wednesday, it was BJP MLAs Araga Jnanendra and KG Bopaiah steadfastly defending the Yediyurappa government amid Opposition attack, while ministers were either absent or kept mum. As Congress MLA UT Khader, during a debate on the budget, lashed out at the government over BPL cards not being issued, no ministers countered the claim. Only MLA Jnanendra did.

“There is nothing to be proud of about how many BPL cards you have cancelled. Take pride in how many BPL cards you have issued. Over the last year, not a single BPL card has been issued,” alleged Khader. Jnanendra shot back and accused Khader of misinforming the House.

Khader continued to question the government over reducing ration under Anna Bhagya when another MLA -- KG Bopaiah -- deemed the scheme a “bad and redundant”. Insisting that the PDS system has become more robust under the NDA government at the Centre, Bopaiah shouted out to ministers to speak up and respond to Congress’ attack. 

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, miffed with BJP MLAs criticising Anna Bhagya, challenged the government to withdraw all the  schemes announced by Siddaramaiah. “If the schemes are so bad, what is stopping you from scrapping them?” Priyank thundered.

