Cabinet committee to look into Sadashiva Commission report

BENGALURU: Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday said that the State Government will constitute a Cabinet sub-committee to look into the recommendations of the Sadashiva Commission that will submit a report to the government.Responding to Congress MLC R Dharmasena’s question expressing concern over not implementing the recommendations, Sriramulu said the panel was set up in 2005 and gave its report in 2012.

“It was discussed in the Cabinet in 2015 and it was decided to place it in the Assembly. In 2018, a sub-committee was also formed, but its task remained incomplete due to change in the government. Now, we will form a Cabinet sub-committee,” he said.

Justice A J Sadashiva Commission was set up in 2005 to examine methods of equitable distribution of reservation facilities among SCs and recommended internal reservation. The commission had recommended reclassification of all SCs into four groups - Right Community, Left Community, Touchables, and Other Scheduled Castes - for equitable distribution of the overall reservation being given to SCs. The panel had submitted its report in 2012 to the then CM DV Sadananda Gowda.