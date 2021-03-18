STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Expanding base tops RSS agenda

The two-day meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, will focus on expanding its reach.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The two-day meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, will focus on expanding its reach. It will set the agenda for the next three years, Arun Kumar, national media head, RSS, said on Wednesday. 

Ahead of the meet in Bengaluru on March 19 and 20, Kumar said that in keeping with Covid norms, the meeting will have 450 participants instead of 1,500. The meeting has been cut to two days from three, and was shifted to Bengaluru from Nagpur, with cases in Maharashtra peaking.  

Dates for the event were decided a year in advance, and the upcoming bypolls and political issues have nothing to do with the meeting, he said. No political leaders will attend, barring Nalin Kumar Kateel, who will be present with Mohan Bhagwat. 

Elections to the post of general secretary will be held, and the results will be declared on March 20.  
It was announced that the reach of the 1.20 lakh mandals and bastis will be expanded. RSS’ work has reached the block level and will be taken to the panchayat level, he said.

